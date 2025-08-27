$126,500
总薪酬中位数
$75K
25th%
$206K
75th%
$216K
90th%
平均 数据科学家 薪酬 范围 在 Costa Mesa, CA 为从 $75,000 到 $206,000. 查看 数据科学家 薪酬 各顶级公司的薪酬详情，包含基本工资、股票和奖金。 最后更新： 8/27/2025
总薪酬中位数
25th%
75th%
90th%
平均 数据科学家 薪酬 范围 在 Costa Mesa, CA 为从 $75,000 到 $206,000. 查看 数据科学家 薪酬 各顶级公司的薪酬详情，包含基本工资、股票和奖金。 最后更新： 8/27/2025
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
How has AI impacted you at work?
I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.
I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...
一对一薪资谈判
获得应得薪酬，不被套路。我们已帮助像您这样的人获得3万美元以上（有时高达30万美元以上）的加薪。
简历评估
停止主动投递简历，让招聘官主动找上您。
Costa Mesa, CA数据科学家的薪酬是多少？
Costa Mesa, CA数据科学家的平均总薪酬为 $126,500。
Costa Mesa, CA数据科学家的最低薪酬是多少？
虽然Costa Mesa, CA数据科学家没有最低薪酬标准，但平均总薪酬为 $126,500。
Costa Mesa, CA哪家公司为数据科学家提供最高薪酬？
Costa Mesa, CA数据科学家薪酬最高的公司是Snap，平均总薪酬为 $505,000。
我有其他问题
此页面对您有帮助吗？