所有职位
数据科学家

Cardiff, United Kingdom

数据科学家 Icon

数据科学家 薪资 在 Cardiff, United Kingdom

£60,269

总薪酬中位数

所有级别

💪 贡献数据您的薪资

查看职位

最新提交的薪酬

添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
💰 添加您的薪酬🎯 全部 数据科学家 薪酬

社区动态

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

40 15
40 15

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...

70 19
70 19

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year,...

60 9
60 9
💬 加入讨论！

获得专业帮助

一对一薪资谈判

一对一薪资谈判

获得应得薪酬，不被套路。我们已帮助像您这样的人获得3万美元以上（有时高达30万美元以上）的加薪。

预约咨询预约咨询
简历评估

简历评估

停止主动投递简历，让招聘官主动找上您。

预约评估预约评估

常见问题

  1. Cardiff, United Kingdom数据科学家的薪酬是多少？

    Cardiff, United Kingdom数据科学家的平均总薪酬为 £60,269。

  2. Cardiff, United Kingdom数据科学家的最低薪酬是多少？

    虽然Cardiff, United Kingdom数据科学家没有最低薪酬标准，但平均总薪酬为 £60,269。

  3. Cardiff, United Kingdom哪家公司为数据科学家提供最高薪酬？

    Cardiff, United Kingdom数据科学家薪酬最高的公司是Grab，平均总薪酬为 £104,193。

  4. 我有其他问题

认同我们的使命？加入数千名支持薪资透明化的专业人士！
💪 贡献您的薪资信息

此页面对您有帮助吗？