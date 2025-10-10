$165,000
总薪酬中位数
$143K
25th%
$200K
75th%
$221K
90th%
平均 数据科学家 薪酬 范围 在 Beaverton, OR 为从 $143,000 到 $200,000. 查看 数据科学家 薪酬 各顶级公司的薪酬详情，包含基本工资、股票和奖金。 最后更新： 10/10/2025
总薪酬中位数
25th%
75th%
90th%
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Beaverton, OR数据科学家的薪酬是多少？
Beaverton, OR的数据科学家平均总薪酬为$165,000。
Beaverton, OR数据科学家的最低薪酬是多少？
虽然Beaverton, OR的数据科学家没有最低薪资，但平均总薪酬为$165,000。
Beaverton, OR哪家公司为数据科学家提供最高薪酬？
Beaverton, OR的数据科学家薪酬最高的公司是Intel，平均总薪酬为$203,640。
