$240,000
总薪酬中位数
总薪酬中位数
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year,...
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
What do Product Managers even do?
一对一薪资谈判
获得应得薪酬，不被套路。我们已帮助像您这样的人获得3万美元以上（有时高达30万美元以上）的加薪。
简历评估
停止主动投递简历，让招聘官主动找上您。
Redwood City, CA数据科学经理的薪酬是多少？
Redwood City, CA的数据科学经理平均总薪酬为$240,000。
Redwood City, CA数据科学经理的最低薪酬是多少？
虽然Redwood City, CA的数据科学经理没有最低薪资，但平均总薪酬为$240,000。
Redwood City, CA哪家公司为数据科学经理提供最高薪酬？
Redwood City, CA的数据科学经理薪酬最高的公司是Facebook，平均总薪酬为$710,000。
我有其他问题
此页面对您有帮助吗？