  • 薪资
  • 技术项目经理

  • 所有技术项目经理薪资

  • Greater Bengaluru

Zoom 技术项目经理 薪资 在Greater Bengaluru

Zoom in Greater Bengaluru的技术项目经理薪酬ZP4级别为每year₹5.57M。 查看Zoom总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
ZP1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
ZP2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
ZP3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
ZP4
₹5.57M
₹2.68M
₹2.68M
₹206K
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.72M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Zoom，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)



常见问题

Zoom in Greater Bengaluru技术项目经理职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬₹5,572,912。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Zoom in Greater Bengaluru技术项目经理职位的年度总薪酬中位数为₹5,567,888。

