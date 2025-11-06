Zoom in San Francisco Bay Area的软件工程经理薪酬范围从ZP1级别的每year$285K到ZP4级别的每year$331K。 year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area包的中位数总计为$325K。 查看Zoom总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
ZP1
$285K
$185K
$85K
$15K
ZP2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ZP3
$314K
$229K
$75K
$10.7K
ZP4
$331K
$223K
$100K
$8.8K
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Zoom，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)