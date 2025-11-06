Zoom in India的软件工程师薪酬范围从ZP1级别的每year₹3.59M到ZP3级别的每year₹5.8M。 year薪酬 in India包的中位数总计为₹5.44M。 查看Zoom总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
ZP1
₹3.59M
₹2.46M
₹1.09M
₹35.9K
ZP2
₹4.34M
₹2.82M
₹1.25M
₹269K
ZP3
₹5.8M
₹3.81M
₹1.7M
₹286K
ZP4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Zoom，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)