Zoom 薪资

Zoom的薪资范围从数据科学家职位的年总薪酬$30,602（低端）到业务拓展职位的$487,550（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Zoom. 最后更新： 9/19/2025

$160K

软件工程师
ZP1 $148K
ZP2 $196K
ZP3 $247K
ZP4 $346K
ZP5 $393K

机器学习工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

生产软件工程师

开发运维工程师

研究科学家

产品经理
ZP3 $217K
ZP4 $283K
ZP5 $325K
产品设计师
ZP3 $194K
ZP4 $271K

用户体验设计师

招聘专员
ZP3 $206K
ZP4 $209K
市场营销
Median $225K

产品市场经理

软件工程经理
Median $310K
销售
Median $200K
业务分析师
Median $137K
数据分析师
Median $210K
网络安全分析师
Median $212K
财务分析师
Median $155K
项目经理
Median $145K
人力资源
Median $188K
销售工程师
Median $239K
会计师
$192K

技术会计

行政助理
$42.2K
业务运营经理
$259K
业务拓展
$488K
企业发展
$189K
客户服务
$73.7K
客户服务运营
$83.1K
数据科学经理
$114K
数据科学家
$30.6K
平面设计师
$259K
信息技术专员
$131K
法务
$296K
市场营销运营
$456K
项目群经理
$147K
销售赋能
$143K
解决方案架构师
$223K

云安全架构师

技术客户经理
$180K
技术项目经理
$64K
技术写作专员
$132K
信任与安全
$94.6K
用户体验研究员
$211K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Zoom，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

常见问题

Zoom薪资最高的职位是业务拓展 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$487,550。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Zoom的年度总薪酬中位数为$200,000。

