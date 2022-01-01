公司目录
Zocdoc 薪资

Zocdoc的薪资范围从客户成功职位的年总薪酬$70,350（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$225,750（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Zocdoc. 最后更新： 9/13/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Software Engineer II $162K
Senior Software Engineer $195K

全栈软件工程师

市场营销
Median $200K
软件工程经理
Median $226K

数据科学家
Median $168K
客户成功
$70.4K
产品设计师
$201K
产品经理
$173K
项目经理
$136K
招聘专员
$142K
销售
$109K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Zocdoc，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

Zocdoc薪资最高的职位是软件工程经理，年度总薪酬为$225,750。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Zocdoc的年度总薪酬中位数为$168,000。

其他资源