ZipRecruiter 薪资

ZipRecruiter的薪资范围从人力资源职位的年总薪酬$79,600（低端）到软件工程师职位的$422,417（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 ZipRecruiter. 最后更新： 11/15/2025

软件工程师
Software Engineer III $191K
Senior Software Engineer $228K
Staff Software Engineer $422K

全栈软件工程师

数据科学家
Median $170K
产品经理
Median $258K

产品设计师
Median $142K

用户体验设计师

软件工程经理
Median $294K
会计师
$91.3K
业务分析师
$266K
数据科学经理
$293K
人力资源
$79.6K
市场营销
$259K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在ZipRecruiter，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

常见问题

ZipRecruiter薪资最高的职位是软件工程师 at the Staff Software Engineer level，年度总薪酬为$422,417。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
ZipRecruiter的年度总薪酬中位数为$243,072。

