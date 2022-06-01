公司目录
Zions Bancorporation
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Zions Bancorporation 薪资

Zions Bancorporation的薪资范围从客户服务职位的年总薪酬$35,323（低端）到产品经理职位的$236,175（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Zions Bancorporation. 最后更新： 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
软件工程师
Median $100K

全栈软件工程师

数据科学家
Median $118K
信息技术专员
Median $108K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
业务分析师
Median $80K
业务运营
$68.3K
业务运营经理
$80.4K
客户服务
$35.3K
投资银行家
$70.4K
产品经理
$236K
项目群经理
$156K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


常见问题

Zions Bancorporation薪资最高的职位是产品经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$236,175。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Zions Bancorporation的年度总薪酬中位数为$90,200。

推荐职位

    未找到Zions Bancorporation的推荐职位

相关公司

  • KeyBank
  • Regions Bank
  • Frost Bank
  • PNC
  • Merrill Lynch
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源