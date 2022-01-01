公司目录
Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet 薪资

Zimmer Biomet的薪资范围从技术项目经理职位的年总薪酬$50,736（低端）到软件工程师职位的$197,985（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Zimmer Biomet. 最后更新： 11/14/2025

机械工程师
Median $100K

质量工程师

销售
Median $85K
生物医学工程师
$124K

业务分析师
Median $105K
数据科学家
$78.4K
产品设计师
$66.1K
产品设计经理
$177K
软件工程师
$198K
软件工程经理
$102K
技术项目经理
$50.7K
常见问题

Zimmer Biomet薪资最高的职位是软件工程师 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$197,985。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Zimmer Biomet的年度总薪酬中位数为$101,000。

