Yext
  • 薪资
  • 信息技术专员

  • 所有信息技术专员薪资

Yext 信息技术专员 薪资

Yext的信息技术专员薪酬包中位数为每year$115K。 查看Yext总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/3/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Yext
Analyst
New York, NY
年薪总额
$115K
级别
Analyst
基本工资
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$5K
奖金
$0
在职年限
1 年
工作经验
4 年
职业等级是什么 Yext?
最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Yext，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)



常见问题

Yext信息技术专员职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$140,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Yext信息技术专员职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$95,000。

其他资源

