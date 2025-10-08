Yandex in Saint Petersburg Metro Area的质量保证（QA）软件工程师薪酬范围从G14级别的每yearRUB 1.45M到G16级别的每yearRUB 3.61M。 year薪酬 in Saint Petersburg Metro Area包的中位数总计为RUB 2.31M。 查看Yandex总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/8/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
G14
RUB 1.45M
RUB 1.37M
RUB 1.1K
RUB 73.3K
G15
RUB 2.4M
RUB 2.16M
RUB 57K
RUB 183K
G16
RUB 3.61M
RUB 3.14M
RUB 0
RUB 468K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Yandex，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.