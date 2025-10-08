Yandex in Russia的机器学习工程师薪酬范围从G14级别的每yearRUB 1.5M到G17级别的每yearRUB 5.27M。 查看Yandex总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/8/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
G14
RUB 1.5M
RUB 1.41M
RUB 0
RUB 86.7K
G15
RUB 2.87M
RUB 2.63M
RUB 40.6K
RUB 202K
G16
RUB 4.28M
RUB 3.8M
RUB 111K
RUB 369K
G17
RUB 5.27M
RUB 4.53M
RUB 0
RUB 744K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Yandex，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.