  • 薪资
  • 软件工程师

  • 分析工程师

  • Russia

Yandex 分析工程师 薪资 在Russia

Yandex in Russia的分析工程师薪酬范围从G14级别的每yearRUB 2M到G16级别的每yearRUB 4.58M。 year薪酬 in Russia包的中位数总计为RUB 2.27M。 查看Yandex总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/8/2025

平均薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
G14
(入门级)
RUB 2M
RUB 1.99M
RUB 0
RUB 6.4K
G15
RUB 2.65M
RUB 2.65M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G16
RUB 4.58M
RUB 4.24M
RUB 0
RUB 331K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB 13.46M

最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Yandex，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 软件工程师 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

常见问题

Yandex in Russia分析工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬RUB 5,174,818。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Yandex in Russia分析工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为RUB 2,247,442。

