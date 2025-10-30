公司目录
X-Team
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 软件工程师

  • 所有软件工程师薪资

X-Team 软件工程师 薪资

X-Team in Brazil的软件工程师薪酬包中位数为每yearR$542K。 查看X-Team总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/30/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
X-Team
Software Engineer
hidden
年薪总额
R$542K
级别
Senior
基本工资
R$529K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
奖金
R$13.8K
在职年限
0 年
工作经验
9 年
职业等级是什么 X-Team?
Block logo
+R$320K
Robinhood logo
+R$492K
Stripe logo
+R$111K
Datadog logo
+R$193K
Verily logo
+R$122K
Don't get lowballed
最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺
实习薪资

贡献数据

在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 软件工程师 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

常见问题

X-Team in Brazil软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬R$621,563。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
X-Team in Brazil软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为R$544,213。

推荐职位

    未找到X-Team的推荐职位

相关公司

  • PayPal
  • Tesla
  • Google
  • Microsoft
  • Stripe
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源