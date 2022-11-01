公司目录
Wrapbook 薪资

Wrapbook的薪资范围从销售职位的年总薪酬$106,788（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$234,600（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Wrapbook. 最后更新： 9/2/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $145K
市场营销
$178K
产品经理
$132K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
销售
$107K
软件工程经理
$235K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Wrapbook，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

Wrapbook薪资最高的职位是软件工程经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$234,600。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Wrapbook的年度总薪酬中位数为$145,348。

