Workday in United States的软件工程经理薪酬范围从M2级别的每year$213K到M5级别的每year$510K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$430K。 查看Workday总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/2/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
M2
$213K
$173K
$33.3K
$6.7K
M3
$300K
$213K
$70K
$17.8K
M4
$406K
$237K
$144K
$25.4K
M5
$510K
$262K
$215K
$32.8K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Workday，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)