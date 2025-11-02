公司目录
Workday
Workday 软件工程经理 薪资

Workday in United States的软件工程经理薪酬范围从M2级别的每year$213K到M5级别的每year$510K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$430K。 查看Workday总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/2/2025

等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
M2
Associate Manager
$213K
$173K
$33.3K
$6.7K
M3
Manager
$300K
$213K
$70K
$17.8K
M4
Senior Manager
$406K
$237K
$144K
$25.4K
M5
Director
$510K
$262K
$215K
$32.8K
最新薪资提交
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Workday，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)



常见问题

Workday in United States软件工程经理职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$569,104。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Workday in United States软件工程经理职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$434,000。

