Workday in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从P1级别的每year$139K到P6级别的每year$579K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$265K。 查看Workday总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/2/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
P1
$139K
$120K
$12.7K
$7.2K
P2
$165K
$135K
$21.2K
$8.8K
P3
$222K
$165K
$46.8K
$9.3K
P4
$294K
$205K
$70.6K
$18.1K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Workday，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)