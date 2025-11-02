Workday in United States的销售薪酬范围从P1级别的每year$144K到P6级别的每year$313K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$274K。 查看Workday总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/2/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
P1
$135K
$126K
$8.3K
$0
P2
$145K
$145K
$0
$0
P3
$226K
$160K
$29.3K
$36K
P4
$179K
$155K
$17.8K
$6.3K
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Workday，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)