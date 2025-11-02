Workday in United States的产品经理薪酬范围从P1级别的每year$143K到P6级别的每year$501K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$266K。 查看Workday总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/2/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
P1
$143K
$116K
$20.9K
$5.6K
P2
$153K
$121K
$28.4K
$3.4K
P3
$242K
$172K
$54.1K
$15.3K
P4
$277K
$193K
$63.5K
$19.8K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Workday，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)