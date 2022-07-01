公司目录
Wildlife Studios
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于Wildlife Studios的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Wildlife is one of the leading mobile game developers and publishers in the world. In nine years, our gaming titles have been downloaded over 2 billion times, providing fun to millions of people every day, everywhere. We are not done yet. We aspire to develop games that will be remembered by generations. To achieve this goal, we pursuit to be best-in-class in each of our major disciplines: Product, Engineering, Art, Marketing, and Data. That’s why we are rapidly expanding and building talented and passionate teams in our offices in Argentina, Brazil, Ireland, and the US.

    http://www.wildlifestudios.com
    官网
    170
    员工人数
    $10M-$50M
    预估营收
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到Wildlife Studios的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • Playrix
    • VGW
    • miHoYo
    • Wargaming
    • Hi-Rez Studios
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源