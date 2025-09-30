公司目录
Waymo
Waymo 软件工程师 薪资 在San Francisco Bay Area

Waymo in San Francisco Bay Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从L3级别的每year$234K到L7级别的每year$900K。 year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area包的中位数总计为$355K。 查看Waymo总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/30/2025

等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L3
(入门级)
$234K
$156K
$53.3K
$24.7K
L4
$316K
$198K
$90.9K
$26.5K
L5
$425K
$236K
$160K
$29.1K
L6
$573K
$273K
$265K
$35.4K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
WMU

在Waymo，WMUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

WMUs are Waymo's version of RSUs



包含职位

机器学习工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

生产软件工程师

系统工程师

研究科学家

常见问题

Waymo in San Francisco Bay Area软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$900,429。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Waymo in San Francisco Bay Area软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$353,000。

