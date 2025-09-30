Waymo in San Francisco Bay Area的硬件工程师薪酬范围从L4级别的每year$200K到L6级别的每year$479K。 year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area包的中位数总计为$502K。 查看Waymo总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/30/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$200K
$175K
$25K
$0
L5
$394K
$200K
$156K
$38.4K
L6
$479K
$250K
$175K
$54.7K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Waymo，WMUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
WMUs are Waymo's version of RSUs