Wadhwani AI 薪资

Wadhwani AI的薪资范围从风险投资家职位的年总薪酬$13,918（低端）到软件工程师职位的$153,000（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Wadhwani AI. 最后更新： 11/13/2025

数据科学家
Median $33.4K
软件工程师
$153K
风险投资家
$13.9K

常见问题

Wadhwani AI薪资最高的职位是软件工程师 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$153,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Wadhwani AI的年度总薪酬中位数为$33,372。

