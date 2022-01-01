公司目录
VTS
VTS 薪资

VTS的薪资范围从业务分析师职位的年总薪酬$88,200（低端）到招聘专员职位的$850,944（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 VTS. 最后更新： 11/13/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
软件工程师
Median $115K

全栈软件工程师

软件工程经理
Median $155K
产品设计师
Median $92K

产品经理
Median $116K
业务分析师
$88.2K
客户服务
$118K
客户成功
$179K
数据科学家
$161K
硬件工程师
$107K
项目经理
$114K
招聘专员
$851K
销售
$189K
销售工程师
$161K
网络安全分析师
$116K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在VTS，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (25.00% 年度)

