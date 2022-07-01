Voloridge Investment Management 薪资

Voloridge Investment Management的薪资范围从数据分析师职位的年总薪酬$78,499（低端）到数据科学经理职位的$489,600（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Voloridge Investment Management. 最后更新： 10/17/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...