Voloridge Investment Management
    • 关于

    Voloridge is a quantitative investment management firm built upon a foundation of collaboration. Our team includes award-winning researchers, skilled data analysts, cutting-edge technologists and financial professionals who understand that our success is due to the remarkable way we work together. Our team is made of relentless innovators on a quest to create value for our investors. We strive to operate at a high level of integrity and spend our days solving complex problems in a sophisticated quantitative environment.

    voloridge.com
    官网
    2009
    成立年份
    145
    员工人数
    $1M-$10M
    预估营收
    总部

