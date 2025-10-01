VMware in India的软件工程师薪酬范围从P1级别的每year₹2.38M到Senior Staff Engineer级别的每year₹8.43M。 year薪酬 in India包的中位数总计为₹5.14M。 查看VMware总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
MTS 1
₹2.38M
₹1.63M
₹673K
₹75.4K
MTS 2
₹3.18M
₹2.38M
₹664K
₹139K
MTS 3
₹5.12M
₹3.53M
₹1.32M
₹270K
Senior MTS
₹6.82M
₹4.75M
₹1.45M
₹611K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在VMware，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (12.50% 半年)