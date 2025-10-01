VMware in Greater Dallas Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从P3级别的每year$163K到Staff Engineer 1级别的每year$265K。 year薪酬 in Greater Dallas Area包的中位数总计为$213K。 查看VMware总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
MTS 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
MTS 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
MTS 3
$163K
$135K
$11.6K
$16K
Senior MTS
$219K
$165K
$29.7K
$24.6K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在VMware，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (12.50% 半年)