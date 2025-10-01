公司目录
VMware
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 产品经理

  • 所有产品经理薪资

  • Greater Bengaluru

VMware 产品经理 薪资 在Greater Bengaluru

VMware in Greater Bengaluru的产品经理薪酬范围从P3级别的每year₹3.61M到P6级别的每year₹13.27M。 year薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru包的中位数总计为₹6.29M。 查看VMware总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
P3
Product Manager
₹3.61M
₹3.12M
₹283K
₹208K
P4
Sr. Product Manager
₹7.14M
₹5.15M
₹1.58M
₹413K
P5
Product Line Manager
₹11.43M
₹6.88M
₹3.46M
₹1.08M
P6
Sr. Product Line Manager
₹13.27M
₹8.27M
₹3.3M
₹1.69M
查看 2 更多等级
添加薪酬对比等级

₹13.95M

获得应有薪酬，不被忽悠

我们已协商数千份工作邀请，通常实现3万美元以上（有时超过30万美元）的薪酬提升。获得薪酬谈判服务 或您的 简历评估 由真正的专家——每天从事此工作的招聘专员提供服务。

最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺
实习薪资

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在VMware，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (12.50% 半年)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (12.50% 半年)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (12.50% 半年)



在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 产品经理 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

常见问题

VMware in Greater Bengaluru产品经理职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬₹15,105,558。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
VMware in Greater Bengaluru产品经理职位的年度总薪酬中位数为₹5,543,600。

推荐职位

    未找到VMware的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Qualtrics
  • DigitalOcean
  • LivePerson
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源