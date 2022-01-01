公司目录
VK 薪资

VK的薪资范围从业务运营经理职位的年总薪酬$16,887（低端）到数据科学经理职位的$201,000（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 VK. 最后更新： 9/16/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Junior Software Engineer $20.5K
Software Engineer $42.8K
Senior Software Engineer $64.9K
Lead Software Engineer $72.8K

iOS工程师

安卓工程师

移动软件工程师

前端软件工程师

机器学习工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

数据工程师

生产软件工程师

安全软件工程师

开发运维工程师

站点可靠性工程师

数据科学家
Junior Data Scientist $20.4K
Data Scientist $42.6K
Senior Data Scientist $57.7K
产品经理
Product Manager $52K
Senior Product Manager $48.8K

数据分析师
Median $39K
软件工程经理
Median $80.2K
产品设计师
Median $36.6K

用户界面设计师

项目经理
Median $45.4K
网络安全分析师
Median $30K
市场营销
Median $31.5K
业务运营经理
$16.9K
业务分析师
$18.2K
业务拓展
$47.2K
数据科学经理
$201K
硬件工程师
$101K
人力资源
$31.8K
信息技术专员
$47K
法务
$32K
招聘专员
$37.3K
解决方案架构师
$62.6K

数据架构师

技术项目经理
$70.2K
用户体验研究员
$34.7K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在VK，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

VK薪资最高的职位是数据科学经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$201,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
VK的年度总薪酬中位数为$42,804。

