Vivian Health in United States的产品设计师薪酬包中位数为每year$221K。 查看Vivian Health总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/29/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Vivian Health
Product Designer
Helena, MT
年薪总额
$221K
级别
-
基本工资
$193K
Stock (/yr)
$16K
奖金
$12K
在职年限
2 年
工作经验
15 年
用户体验设计师

常见问题

Vivian Health in United States产品设计师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$230,640。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Vivian Health in United States产品设计师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$201,000。

