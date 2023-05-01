公司目录
Visual Data Media Services
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Visual Data Media Services 薪资

Visual Data Media Services的薪资范围从软件工程师职位的年总薪酬$32,249（低端）到数据分析师职位的$110,550（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Visual Data Media Services. 最后更新： 9/16/2025

$160K

获得应有薪酬，不被忽悠

我们已协商数千份工作邀请，通常实现3万美元以上（有时超过30万美元）的薪酬提升。获得薪酬谈判服务 或您的 简历评估 由真正的专家——每天从事此工作的招聘专员提供服务。

数据分析师
$111K
市场营销运营
$45.7K
销售
$79.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
软件工程师
$32.2K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


常见问题

Visual Data Media Services薪资最高的职位是数据分析师 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$110,550。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Visual Data Media Services的年度总薪酬中位数为$62,653。

推荐职位

    未找到Visual Data Media Services的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Lyft
  • Netflix
  • Uber
  • SoFi
  • Coinbase
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源