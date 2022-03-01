公司目录
Vinted
Vinted 福利

预估总价值： $1,545

保险、健康和福祉
  • Free Lunch

  • Health Insurance

  • Paternity Leave

  • Maternity Leave

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

    • 居家
  • Remote Work

  • Relocation Bonus

    • 财务和退休
  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    • 其他
  • Pet Friendly Workplace

