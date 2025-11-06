公司目录
Verizon in Greater Dallas Area的技术项目经理薪酬Principal Technical Program Manager级别为每year$180K。 year薪酬 in Greater Dallas Area包的中位数总计为$201K。 查看Verizon总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025

归属时间表

33%

1

33%

2

34%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Verizon，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33% 归属于 1st- (33.00% 年度)

  • 33% 归属于 2nd- (33.00% 年度)

  • 34% 归属于 3rd- (34.00% 年度)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Verizon，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常见问题

Verizon in Greater Dallas Area技术项目经理职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$214,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Verizon in Greater Dallas Area技术项目经理职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$204,000。

