Verizon in Greater Dallas Area的解决方案架构师薪酬范围从Principal Solution Architect级别的每year$171K到Distinguished Solution Architect级别的每year$286K。 year薪酬 in Greater Dallas Area包的中位数总计为$202K。 查看Verizon总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Chief Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Solution Architect
$171K
$138K
$10K
$23.5K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
未找到薪资数据
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
34%
年 3
在Verizon，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：
33% 归属于 1st-年 (33.00% 年度)
33% 归属于 2nd-年 (33.00% 年度)
34% 归属于 3rd-年 (34.00% 年度)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Verizon，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)