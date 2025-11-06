Verizon in New York City Area的产品经理薪酬范围从Associate Product Manager级别的每year$109K到Principal Product Manager级别的每year$217K。 year薪酬 in New York City Area包的中位数总计为$195K。 查看Verizon总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Associate Product Manager
$109K
$103K
$333
$5.6K
Product Manager 1
$143K
$135K
$0
$8K
Product Manager 2
$175K
$154K
$5.7K
$14.9K
Senior Product Manager
$208K
$169K
$9.1K
$29.9K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
34%
年 3
在Verizon，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：
33% 归属于 1st-年 (33.00% 年度)
33% 归属于 2nd-年 (33.00% 年度)
34% 归属于 3rd-年 (34.00% 年度)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Verizon，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)