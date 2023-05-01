公司目录
VAST Data
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于VAST Data的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    VAST is revolutionizing data storage by offering All Flash performance, scalability, and efficiency. Their File and Object Storage solution is engineered for unrivaled system efficiency and can scale to meet any application or capacity agenda. VAST's global approach to data protection and reduction algorithms deliver superior storage efficiency for structured, unstructured, and pre-compressed data. Their clusters build a global namespace from one shared pool of metadata and data storage that can scale to data center proportions.

    http://www.vastdata.com
    官网
    2016
    成立年份
    751
    员工人数
    $250M-$500M
    预估营收
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到VAST Data的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • Uber
    • PayPal
    • Coinbase
    • Microsoft
    • Netflix
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源