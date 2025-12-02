公司目录
USI Insurance Services
USI Insurance Services 产品设计师 薪资

USI Insurance Services in United States的产品设计师平均总薪酬范围从每year$77.9K到$113K。 查看USI Insurance Services总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/2/2025

平均总薪酬

$88.4K - $103K
United States
常见范围
可能范围
$77.9K$88.4K$103K$113K
常见范围
可能范围

职业等级是什么 USI Insurance Services?

在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 产品设计师 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

常见问题

USI Insurance Services in United States产品设计师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$113,050。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
USI Insurance Services in United States产品设计师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$77,900。

其他资源

