U.S Department of State
U.S Department of State 设施经理 薪资

U.S Department of State in United States的设施经理平均总薪酬范围从每year$140K到$192K。 查看U.S Department of State总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/2/2025

平均总薪酬

$150K - $182K
United States
常见范围
可能范围
$140K$150K$182K$192K
常见范围
可能范围

职业等级是什么 U.S Department of State?

常见问题

U.S Department of State in United States设施经理职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$191,626。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
U.S Department of State in United States设施经理职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$140,416。

