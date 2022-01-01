公司目录
Upland Software
Upland Software 薪资

Upland Software的薪资范围从人力资源职位的年总薪酬$7,948（低端）到市场营销职位的$124,574（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Upland Software. 最后更新： 11/16/2025

人力资源
$7.9K
信息技术专员
$66.3K
市场营销
$125K

产品经理
$62.7K
软件工程师
$34.4K
常见问题

Upland Software薪资最高的职位是市场营销 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$124,574。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Upland Software的年度总薪酬中位数为$62,712。

