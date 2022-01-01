公司目录
Upgrade 薪资

Upgrade的薪资范围从业务分析师职位的年总薪酬$54,880（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$211,050（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Upgrade. 最后更新： 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
软件工程师
Median $143K
产品经理
Median $207K
数据科学家
Median $116K

业务分析师
$54.9K
数据分析师
$90.5K
财务分析师
$88.2K
人力资源
$79.7K
产品设计师
$129K
招聘专员
$95.6K
软件工程经理
$211K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Upgrade，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Upgrade，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

Upgrade薪资最高的职位是软件工程经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$211,050。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Upgrade的年度总薪酬中位数为$105,800。

