United Talent Agency
United Talent Agency 薪资

United Talent Agency的薪资范围从行政助理职位的年总薪酬$50,170（低端）到技术项目经理职位的$233,825（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 United Talent Agency. 最后更新： 9/21/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $135K
行政助理
$50.2K
市场营销
$99.5K

产品经理
$221K
技术项目经理
$234K
常见问题

United Talent Agency薪资最高的职位是技术项目经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$233,825。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
United Talent Agency的年度总薪酬中位数为$135,000。

