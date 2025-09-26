公司目录
United Internet
United Internet 软件工程师 薪资

United Internet in Germany的软件工程师薪酬包中位数为每year€74.4K。 查看United Internet总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/26/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
United Internet
Software Engineer
Munich, BY, Germany
年薪总额
€74.4K
级别
Medior
基本工资
€74.4K
Stock (/yr)
€0
奖金
€0
在职年限
2-4 年
工作经验
5-10 年
职业等级是什么 United Internet?

€143K

后端软件工程师

常见问题

United Internet in Germany软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬€86,723。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
United Internet in Germany软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为€74,405。

