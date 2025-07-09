公司目录
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 薪资

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank的薪资范围从客户服务运营职位的年总薪酬$5,284（低端）到解决方案架构师职位的$49,563（高端）。

$160K

客户服务运营
$5.3K
市场营销
$17.1K
解决方案架构师
$49.6K

常见问题

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank薪资最高的职位是解决方案架构师 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$49,563。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank的年度总薪酬中位数为$17,134。

