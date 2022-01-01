公司目录
Udaan
Udaan 薪资

Udaan的薪资范围从会计师职位的年总薪酬$3,482（低端）到业务拓展职位的$118,850（高端）。最后更新： 9/12/2025

$160K

软件工程师
L1 $32.1K
L2 $39K
L3 $64.9K
L4 $105K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

数据科学家
Median $60K
软件工程经理
Median $75.3K

产品经理
Median $85.4K
会计师
$3.5K
业务分析师
$27.9K
业务拓展
$119K
数据分析师
$17.4K
时装设计师
$10.7K
财务分析师
$38.8K
人力资源
$33.6K
法务
$34.7K
市场营销
$59.6K
产品设计师
$36.4K
项目群经理
$58.9K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Udaan，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

Udaan薪资最高的职位是业务拓展 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$118,850。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Udaan的年度总薪酬中位数为$38,861。

