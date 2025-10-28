公司目录
TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor 软件工程师 薪资

TripAdvisor in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从SE1级别的每year$133K到PSE1级别的每year$321K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$251K。 查看TripAdvisor总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/28/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
SE1
Software Engineer 1(入门级)
$133K
$112K
$13.1K
$7.4K
SE2
Software Engineer 2
$173K
$132K
$31.4K
$10.2K
SSE
Senior Software Engineer
$233K
$168K
$49.2K
$15.3K
PSE1
Principal Software Engineer
$321K
$199K
$93K
$28.7K
查看 2 更多等级
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
实习薪资

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在TripAdvisor，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)



包含职位

提交新职位

全栈软件工程师

常见问题

TripAdvisor in United States软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$320,567。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
TripAdvisor in United States软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$205,000。

