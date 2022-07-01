公司目录
Torc Robotics
Torc Robotics 薪资

Torc Robotics的薪资范围从低端的硬件工程师年度总薪酬$18,814到高端的机电工程师$248,352。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Torc Robotics. 最后更新： 8/25/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $152K

机器学习工程师

生产软件工程师

业务分析师
$185K
客户服务
$51.6K

数据分析师
$174K
硬件工程师
$18.8K
机械工程师
$186K
机电工程师
$248K
产品经理
$237K
软件工程经理
$137K
归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Torc Robotics，股票/股权授予受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

据报道，Torc Robotics最高薪的职位是机电工程师 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$248,352。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Torc Robotics的年总薪酬中位数为$174,049。

其他资源